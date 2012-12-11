* Pride driven by neutrality, independence
* Swiss economy has fared much better than EU neighbours
* Swiss strongly oppose EU membership
ZURICH, Dec 11 National pride in Switzerland,
which has weathered the economic downturn much better than the
neighbouring euro zone, is at a record high, a survey showed on
Tuesday.
The poll of 1,000 voters conducted by research institute Gfs
Bern on behalf of bank Credit Suisse showed that 86 percent are
proud of their country, equalling the record result of 2007.
"This national pride is based much more on political factors
in 2012 that it was in the previous year. At the top of the list
of such factors are neutrality and independence," Credit Suisse
said in a statement.
Credit Suisse said a large number of respondents also
stressed their pride in Switzerland's strong tradition of direct
democracy and its education system, while peace, order and
cleanliness have also gained in importance.
Switzerland is not a member of the European Union or the
euro single currency and has been an island of relative economic
stability in recent years as countries in the bloc have seen
unemployment and government debt soar.
"A substantial proportion of the population believes that
the Swiss economy is sound and that the euro crisis will not
have a serious and sustained impact on the country," Credit
Suisse said.
Switzerland's arms-length relationship with the EU has been
held up as a model by some in Britain, where anti-EU sentiment
is pervasive. Although Prime Minister David Cameron has warned
against following the Swiss example.
Asked about their confidence in institutions, the survey
showed Swiss continue to rank the EU at the bottom of the list.
Last week, Switzerland marked the 20th anniversary of its
voters' rejection of membership of the European Economic Area
(EEA) in a referendum, prompting the country to negotiate a
bilateral relationship with its largest trading partner.
A separate recent survey by Gfs Bern showed that 63 percent
of Swiss still support this bilateral approach, with only 17
percent in favour of eventual EEA or EU membership.