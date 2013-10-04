* Swiss regulator investigates banks over forex rates
* Libor scandal raised questions over financial benchmarks
By Caroline Copley and Albert Schmieder
ZURICH, Oct 4 Switzerland's financial markets
regulator is working with authorities in other countries to
investigate possible manipulation in the $5 trillion-a-day
foreign exchange market potentially involving multiple banks.
Regulators and investors are concerned about the integrity
of financial benchmarks in the wake of a global investigation
into the rigging of benchmark interest rates that has so far led
to four financial firms, including Switzerland's largest bank
UBS, being fined around $2.7 billion and seven men
being charged.
"FINMA is currently conducting investigations into several
Swiss financial institutions in connection with possible
manipulation of foreign exchange markets," the Swiss regulator
said in a statement on Friday.
"FINMA is coordinating closely with authorities in other
countries as multiple banks around the world are potentially
implicated."
Switzerland's competition commission WEKO also on Friday
said it had opened a preliminary investigation after learning
about potential manipulation of foreign exchange markets by
banks. They declined to name the banks under investigation.
The Swiss federal prosecutor's office said it was in contact
with FINMA about the issue.
UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Zuercher Kantonal Bank said the bank was currently not
aware of a FINMA investigation. Marc Buerki, CEO of Swiss
foreign exchange broker Swissquote, said it was not part
of the investigation.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in June it
was examining allegations banks had manipulated foreign exchange
benchmarks by trading ahead of their own customers' orders, a
practice known in the markets as "front running".
A spokesman for the FCA declined to say whether it was
working with FINMA on its probe.
A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said the
HKMA did not comment on supervisory work with other authorities.
"The HKMA will closely monitor the developments," she said.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission could not be
reached for comment because of the government shutdown. The U.S.
Department of Justice declined comment.
With probes already underway into benchmarks for crude oil
and the swaps market as well as Libor interest rates, global
regulators recently published principles to improve the
transparency and oversight of hundreds of financial benchmarks,
covering everything from interest rates to gold.
THE BIGGEST MARKET
The key foreign exchange benchmark rates, WM/Reuters, are
calculated using actual trades hourly through most of the
trading day, with closing rates "fixed" at 4 p.m. in London.
Many banks provide a service to their customers where they
guarantee to trade at the WM/Reuters rates. It is useful for
buyside investors like large funds to value and benchmark their
portfolios because most main stock and bond index compilers use
these rates for their calculations.
Corporates also use the WM/Reuters rates to value currency
holdings worldwide at a uniform rate. Auditors accept the
WM/Reuters rates as independently fixed.
The WM/Reuters benchmark rates cover 160 currencies. Data
from Thomson Reuters systems are a primary source of
the exchange rates used to calculate the benchmarks. World
Markets, a unit of Boston-based State Street Corp.,
applies its methodology and calculates the benchmark.
A report by Bloomberg in June said traders at some of the
world's biggest banks had used their advance knowledge of
customer orders to push through trades before and during the
60-second window when the WM/Reuters benchmark rates are set.
The report said traders had colluded with counterparts at
other banks to boost their chances of moving the rates.
The currency market, the biggest market in the financial
system, is one of the least regulated with most trading taking
place away from exchanges.
Currency traders contacted by Reuters said it was
unsurprising that dealers tried to profit from advance knowledge
of client orders but given the size of the market, manipulating
the benchmarks would be difficult unless the trader had a very
large order or was dealing in two rarely traded currencies.
While hundreds of banks participate in the foreign exchange
market, four players dominate, with a combined share of more
than 50 percent, according to a May survey by Euromoney
Institutional Investor. Germany's Deutsche Bank is
No. 1, with a 15 percent share, followed by Citigroup with
14.9 percent, Britain's Barclays with 10 percent and
UBS with 10 percent.
State Street said in a statement: "WM supports efforts by
the industry to determine and address any alleged disruptive
behaviour by market participants. We welcome further discussions
on these issues and what preventative measures can be adopted."
It said the spot fixings for major currency pairs used
actual executed trade data, or in certain circumstances, order
rates.
"The process for capturing this information and calculating
the spot fixings is automated and anonymous and the rates are
monitored for quality and accuracy," the statement said.
Thomson Reuters declined to comment.