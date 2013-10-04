ZURICH Oct 4 Switzerland's financial markets regulator said on Friday it was investigating several Swiss banks in connection with the possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

"FINMA is coordinating closely with authorities in other countries as multiple banks around the world are potentially implicated," the regulator said in a statement.

It said it would give no further details on the investigations or the banks potentially involved.

Britain's financial watchdog said in June it was looking into a report that traders manipulated benchmark foreign exchange rates that are widely used by companies and funds.