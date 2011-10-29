BASEL/RISCH, Switzerland Oct 29 Protesters
gathered in Basel and beside the villa of Novartis AG
Chairman Daniel Vasella on Saturday to voice opposition to hefty
job cuts announced by the Swiss pharmaceutical company and
others.
Outraged by news that Novartis is eliminating 1,100 jobs in
Basel and the small town of Nyon, Swiss union Unia, and Juso,
the youth faction of the Socialist Party, urged people to
demonstrate.
The Basel-based group's decision to slash jobs in its home
market came just a month after U.S.-based chemical maker
Huntsman Corp said 600 of its jobs could go in Basel, a
blow to the town of 190,000 inhabitants that has deep roots in
the chemicals and pharma sector.
About 20 protesters gathered in a field opposite Vasella's
walled lakeside mansion. The Novartis chairman received two Juso
representatives who handed him a fake pink slip. He laughed, a
Reuters witness reported.
Vasella is one of Switzerland's highest-paid executives and
in 2009 animal rights activists set fire to his Tirolean hunting
lodge.
Meanwhile in Basel, about 1,000 people, among them workers
at the Nyon site Novartis aims to shut, marched across the River
Rhine and past the city's 16th-century town hall in a bid to
convince Novartis and Huntsman to reverse their decisions, a
Reuters witness reported.
"It's absolutely inconsiderate and not understandable when a
highly profitably company such as Novartis eliminates more than
1,000 people's jobs, just to become more profitable," Novartis
employee Brigitte Martig, who also heads the regional Unia
chapter, said.
Novartis and rival Roche AG , which announced cuts
last year, have stressed their commitment to investing in
Switzerland, though both are outsourcing some operations as they
deal with pricing pressures and a strong Swiss franc.
Several other industrial companies have also warned that
they may have to move jobs abroad due to the strength of the
currency, but last month the Swiss National Bank stepped in and
set a cap on the franc against the euro.
(Writing by Catherine Bosley)