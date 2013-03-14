European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH, March 14 Below is a table of the Swiss National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets. 2013 2014 2015 Inflation* (-0.1) -0.2 (0.4) 0.2 0.7 GDP** (1-1.5) 1-1.5 * average annual percentage change ** percentage change in real GDP For a story on the rate decision, double click on For a table with SNB's forecasts ... For latest stories on the SNB ... For stories on the economy ... For a chronology on rate changes since 2000 ...
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.