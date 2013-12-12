ZURICH, Dec 12 Below is a table of the Swiss National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets. 2013 2014 2015 Inflation* -0.2 (-0.2) 0.2 (0.3) 0.6 (0.7) GDP** 1.5-2.0 around 2.0 (1.5-2.0) * average annual percentage change ** percentage change in real GDP For latest stories on the SNB ... For stories on the economy ...