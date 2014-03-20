ZURICH, March 20 Below is a table of the Swiss National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets. 2014 2015 2016 Inflation* 0.0 (0.2) 0.4 (0.6) 1.0 GDP** around 2.0 (around 2.0) * average annual percentage change ** percentage change in real GDP For latest stories on the SNB ... For stories on the economy ... For a chronology on rate changes since 2000 ... (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)