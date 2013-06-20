BERNE, June 20 Following are comments from the Swiss National Bank's news conference on Thursday after the SNB kept its target band for the 3-month Swiss franc Libor at 0 to 0.25 percent.

SNB CHAIRMAN THOMAS JORDAN

"Recent developments (in financial markets) suggest that safe-haven considerations continue to play an important role in the demand for Swiss francs.

"Overall, the value of the Swiss franc remains high and should fall further over the next few quarters."

"The SNB continues to face major challenges. In particular, the threat that the Swiss franc could suddenly come under upward pressure again has not been averted."

"The minimum exchange rate remains the focal instrument for ensuring appropriate monetary conditions."

"There is no change in tone. We will enforce the minimum exchange rate with the utmost determination."

