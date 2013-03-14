* SNB concerned about euro zone, global economy

* central bank confirms growth forecast for 2013 at 1-1.5 pct

* bank trims inflation outlook (Adds details, Jordan, analyst comment)

By Emma Thomasson and Katharina Bart

ZURICH, March 14 The Swiss National Bank warned on Thursday that the euro zone crisis could resurface, potentially driving investors back into the safe-haven franc, underlining its determination to keep a lid on the currency at 1.20 per euro.

The SNB imposed a cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 to prevent deflation and a recession, after investors seeking sanctuary from the euro zone crisis pushed the currency's value up by a quarter in just a few months.

The bank also trimmed its inflation forecasts to show price growth hovering around zero this year and next and only rising to 0.7 percent in 2015 - far below its 2 percent target.

"Downside risks to the Swiss economy remain considerable. There is a risk that tensions in the euro area will increase again," the SNB said in a statement after its quarterly policy review, adding the global economy was also still vulnerable.

The SNB reiterated its standard line that it would enforce the 1.20 per euro limit with "utmost determination," buying unlimited quantities of foreign currency if necessary, and stand ready to take further measures at any time.

"I can't pinpoint how long we will maintain the cap, but for the foreseeable future it is the right policy," SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told a gathering of business leaders later. "The franc remains highly valued and we expect it to weaken."

Tony Nyman of Informa Global Markets said, "No real surprises from the SNB. The bank is in wait-and-see mode policy wise, with the Swiss economic outlook threatened to an extent by the euro zone recession."

An electoral stalemate in Italy has revived concern over the euro zone's third largest economy, prompting investors to look again for safe havens for their money.

The franc rose to its highest level in a month after the Italian election but has since weakened again as global equity markets have rallied.

The currency ticked up after the SNB announcement but quickly reversed course to trade at 1.2350 per euro at 1247 GMT. It hit a new six-month low against the dollar.

EXTREME CAUTION

"I am slightly surprised by the SNB's extremely cautious view on the global economy. Listening to other central banks, there seems to be more optimism prevailing than at the SNB," said Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee.

Defending the cap has pushed the SNB's foreign exchange reserves to levels equivalent to almost three-quarters of Swiss annual output, but it has not had to intervene in recent months.

The SNB confirmed its forecast from December that the Swiss economy should grow by 1-1.5 percent in 2013.

It said there was no inflation threat in the foreseeable future, noting inflation was lower than expected in the fourth quarter due to falls in import inflation, and predicted prices will fall 0.2 percent in 2013 and rise just 0.2 percent in 2014.

"The inflation forecast was lowered slightly versus three months ago. That means the SNB will definitely stick to its monetary policy for quite some time, well into 2014," said ZKB economist David Marmet.

The SNB kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected.

The SNB said it was continuing to monitor closely the Swiss mortgage and real estate markets after the government announced steps last month to try to dampen a housing market boom that has been fuelled by ultra-low interest rates. (Additional reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Martin de Sa'Pinto; editing by Ron Askew)