* SNB keeps cap, target rate for Libor on hold
* Tone of statement more optimistic -economist
* SNB trims inflation outlook for 2014, 2015 as franc high
By Alice Baghdjian
ZURICH, March 20 The Swiss National Bank kept
its lid on the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro and its target rate
close to zero on Thursday, but struck a slightly more optimistic
note for the economy's prospects in coming quarters.
The central bank reiterated its standard line that it would
defend the 1.20 per euro limit with unlimited interventions and
stood ready to take further measures if necessary.
The SNB put a cap on the soaring franc in September 2011 to
help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and had to
intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared.
Though the bank cautioned there were still substantial risks
attached to the global economic recovery, some economists noted
a positive shift in tone.
"The SNB is a bit more optimistic about Switzerland's
prospects," said Alessandro Bee, an economist at J. Safra
Sarasin.
"In December, they cited downside risks for Switzerland
given the vulnerable economic situation abroad, but that has
been dropped from this statement."
The SNB said economic activity in Switzerland should pick up
again from the first quarter and confirmed its forecast that the
Swiss economy would grow by around 2.0 percent this year.
Switzerland's economy stumbled in the fourth quarter of last
year as exports fell, but other indicators, such as the
forward-looking KOF, have pointed to an upturn going into 2014.
Swiss exports jumped 8 percent in real terms in February,
separate data released on Thursday showed, lifted by robust
sales of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the country's largest
export category.
The SNB kept its target range for the three-month Libor at
0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected.
On Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
pointed to a more aggressive path toward higher interest rates
than markets had anticipated, sending stocks and bonds tumbling.
The SNB trimmed its inflation forecasts for this year and
next by 0.2 percentage points each, predicting stable prices of
0.0 percent in 2014 and a rise of 0.4 percent in 2015. It
expects prices to rise 1.0 percent in 2016.
The forecast is based on the assumption that the three-month
Libor rate will remain at zero and the franc will weaken over
the next three years, the SNB said.
"They are explicitly building a weaker Swiss franc into
their forecasts, otherwise the monetary policy statement is more
or less unchanged, as expected," said economist Reto Huenerwadel
at UBS.
The SNB repeated that the franc was still high, which, along
with internationally declining inflation rates, was keeping
prices from climbing for now.
A crisis in Ukraine has pushed the currency closer to its
1.20 per euro limit in recent days, underscoring the safe-haven
franc's exposure to turmoil overseas. It was trading at 1.2194
against the euro by 1030 GMT on Thursday.
"With the three-month Libor close to zero, the minimum
exchange rate continues to be the right tool to avoid an
undesirable tightening of monetary conditions in the event of
renewed upward pressure on the Swiss franc," the SNB said in its
statement.
