* SNB keeps cap, target rate for LIBOR on hold
* Says will take further measures if needed
* Revises up 2014 growth forecast
* Trims inflation outlook for 2014, 2015 and 2016
* Doesn't comment on whether has already intervened
BERNE, Dec 11 The Swiss National Bank restated
its resolve on Thursday to stop the franc strengthening against
the euro, a policy that may be tested early next year if the ECB
takes further measures to stimulate the euro zone economy.
Expectations the European Central Bank will launch a
quantitative easing programme are weighing on the euro and
pushing the franc close to its cap of 1.20 francs per euro,
imposed by the SNB in 2011. Then, at the height of the euro zone
crisis, the strong currency threatened to tip the Swiss economy
into deflation and a recession.
On Thursday, the Swiss central bank highlighted the risk of
deflation as it pledged to make unlimited currency interventions
and resort to additional steps "immediately" if needed to defend
the cap. Officials would not be drawn on whether the SNB had
already intervened in currency markets.
The SNB's implacable rhetoric could be tested as soon as
next month. A Reuters poll of economists predicted on Wednesday
that worries about deflation in the euro zone will push the ECB
to launch full blown quantitative easing -- asset purchases with
new money -- which would exert upward pressure on the franc.
"This will probably represent the SNB's last moment of
peace," said Laurent Bakhtiari, an analyst with online trading
company IG Group.
The franc rose to its highest in more than a week after the
SNB confounded some market expectations that it could use
Thursday's update to pave the way for negative interest rates.
The euro zone's woes mean the SNB will need to use all the
room it has to manoeuvre on monetary policy, chairman Thomas
Jordan said. In reality, the SNB has few options if the ECB
begins buying sovereign debt early next year.
Analysts say it could unveil a quantitative easing of its
own or impose negative interest rates -- effectively fees for
depositing Swiss francs in Switzerland.
Economists view negative rates as more likely, but say the
SNB will sweat it out until the ECB eases.
"There is no need to pull out the big gun, given that the
manoeuvre margin is very tight and the ECB is about to proceed
with full-blown quantitative easing in the next quarter," said
Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
The SNB kept its target range for the three-month Libor at
0.00-0.25 percent, raised its growth forecast for 2014 to
1.5-2.0 percent from just below 1.5 percent, but lowered all of
its inflation forecasts.
