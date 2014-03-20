ZURICH, March 20 The Swiss National Bank made
the following statement after its policy review on Thursday:
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is maintaining its minimum
exchange rate of CHF 1.20 per euro. The Swiss franc is still
high. The SNB stands ready to enforce the minimum exchange rate,
if necessary, by buying foreign currency in unlimited
quantities, and to take further measures as required. With the
three-month Libor close to zero, the minimum exchange rate
continues to be the right tool to avoid an undesirable
tightening of monetary conditions in the event of renewed upward
pressure on the Swiss franc. The SNB is leaving the target range
for the three-month Libor unchanged at 0.0-0.25 percent.
In March, the SNB's conditional inflation forecast was
adjusted downwards once again. Inflation in Switzerland was
close to 0 percent for January and February. Internationally
declining inflation rates and the slightly stronger Swiss franc
are delaying the rise of inflation into positive territory. As
in the previous quarter, the forecast is based on a three-month
Libor of 0.0 percent over the next three years and assumes that
the Swiss franc will weaken over the forecast period. The SNB is
now expecting the inflation rate to be 0.2 percentage points
lower for both 2014 and 2015, at 0 percent and 0.4 percent
respectively. In 2016, inflation should increase to 1.0 percent.
Consequently, no inflation risks can be identified for
Switzerland in the foreseeable future.
The moderate recovery of the global economy continued in the
fourth quarter. In Europe, growth was, geographically, broader-
based than in previous quarters. By contrast, euro area
inflation was low, in part reflecting the persistent weakness of
demand within the euro area.
Nevertheless, there are still substantial risks attached to
the global economic recovery. Concerns over the state of the
euro area financial system are likely to remain high until the
assessment of banks' balance sheets has been completed. The
decline in inflation in the advanced economies has increased
uncertainty regarding the future path of monetary policy in
the major currency areas. In addition, bringing about a
sustained improvement in public finances poses a considerable
challenge for a number of advanced economies. Likewise,
structural weaknesses in key emerging markets and political
tensions in various regions could weigh on the global economic
recovery.
In Switzerland, as expected, the fourth quarter of 2013 saw
a weakening of growth momentum, largely as a result of a decline
in exports, which led to a corresponding decrease in value added
in the manufacturing industry. Economic activity should pick up
again from the first quarter of 2014. For 2014 as a whole, the
SNB is still anticipating GDP growth of around 2 percent.
In January, at the proposal of the SNB, the Federal Council
increased the sectoral countercyclical capital buffer (CCB),
which will result in a temporary rise, as of 30 June 2014, in
capital requirements for mortgage loans on residential property
in Switzerland. This will increase banks' resilience to a
possible correction of imbalances on the mortgage and real
estate markets, and will counteract a further build-up of these
imbalances. The SNB continues to monitor the situation on the
mortgage and real estate markets closely, and regularly
reassesses the need for an adjustment of the CCB
The statement is on the SNB's website:
here
