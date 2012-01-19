* Michel Lies worked at Swiss Re for over 30 years

* To take over as CEO on Feb. 1, 2012

* Replacing Stefan Lippe who takes early retirement

* Shares rise 1.5 pct, outperform sector index (Adds more details, analyst comment, shares)

ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss Re has picked internal veteran Michel Lies as its new chief executive, giving the group more stability after surprise news at the end of last year that chief Stefan Lippe would take early retirement.

Lies, who has worked at Swiss Re for over 30 years, will take the helm on Feb. 1, the world's second-biggest reinsurer said in a statement on Thursday.

"Lies' proven track record in reinsurance and broad international experience will support our mission to become the leading player in the wholesale reinsurance industry, while ensuring strategic and operational continuity," Swiss Re Chairman Walter Kielholz said in the statement.

Lippe said in December that he had decided to step down after roughly three years in the job, a move analysts said brought some uncertainty to the company, which Lippe had helped to stabilise.

"The appointment of Michel Lies is somewhat unexpected but keeps continuity and long standing reinsurance experience at the top position," Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann said in a note.

At 0819 GMT, Swiss Re shares were trading 1.45 percent firmer, slightly outperforming the European sector index .

Lies, a Luxembourg citizen with a degree in maths, has been chairman of global partnerships and a member of the Swiss Re advisory panel since the start of last year. Prior to that he had held various roles, including heading both the Europe division and the Latin America unit.

He speaks fluent French, English, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. He is married with two children and two grandchildren.

Swiss Re also said Moses Ojeisekhoba will join the group from Chubb Group of Insurance Companies as CEO Reinsurance Asia and Regional President Asia from March 15. Martyn Parker, who is currently CEO Reinusrance Asia, will return to Europe. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)