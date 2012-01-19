BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Jan 19 Swiss Re has named Michel Lies as its new chief executive, replacing Stefan Lippe, the world's second-biggest reinsurer said in a statement on Thursday.
Lies, who has worked at Swiss Re for over 30 years, will take the helm on Feb. 1.
Lippe had said in December that he had decided to step down from the post. (Reporting by Katie Reid)
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10