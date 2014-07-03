ZURICH, July 3 Swiss Re played down competition from alternative capital in the reinsurance industry on Thursday, and said it was on track to meet its 2011-2015 financial targets.

"With clients expected to continue to rely on reinsurers for services and long-term support, we also believe that alternative capital cannot replace the traditional reinsurance model," the reinsurer's chief executive Michel Lies said in a statement released ahead of an investor day in London.

Swiss Re said it would announce its 2016 financial goals in February. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)