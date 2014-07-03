BRIEF-East Money Information to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 5 billion yuan ($723.38 million)
ZURICH, July 3 Swiss Re played down competition from alternative capital in the reinsurance industry on Thursday, and said it was on track to meet its 2011-2015 financial targets.
"With clients expected to continue to rely on reinsurers for services and long-term support, we also believe that alternative capital cannot replace the traditional reinsurance model," the reinsurer's chief executive Michel Lies said in a statement released ahead of an investor day in London.
Swiss Re said it would announce its 2016 financial goals in February. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* FY 2016 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 3.6 million roubles ($60,972.92) versus 4.0 million roubles year ago
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage: