March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss Re said on Tuesday it was selling its U.S. life insurance arm, Aurora National Life Assurance Company, to Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) for an undisclosed price.
The Swiss reinsurer had said previously that it was considering all options for Aurora, part of the portfolio it retained for its U.S. Admin Re business after selling most of it to Jackson National Life Insurance Co in September 2012.
The sale involves approximately 82,000 policies in force and $2.7 billion in policyholder liabilities and is expected to close in early 2015 and is subject to approval by the relevant regulators, Swiss Re said in a statement.
A spokeswoman declined to comment on the value of the transaction.
Media reports this summer had put the value of a possible deal at $400 million to $500 million.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Paul Arnold)
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.