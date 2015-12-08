ZURICH Dec 8 Swiss Re on Tuesday reaffirmed its new targets for 2016 and said it hoped to grow shareholder payouts ahead of the reinsurer's investor day.

"Maintaining a strong capital position and growing the regular dividend with long-term earnings are still our highest priorities," Chief Financial Officer David Cole said in a statement.

"This is followed by the deployment of capital for business growth where it meets our profitability requirements. Finally we are committed to additional capital repatriation to shareholders, where appropriate."

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)