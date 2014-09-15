ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss Re said on Monday it expects to see a slowing decline in natural catastrophe pricing rates, and sees demand doubling in some markets by 2020.

The world's second-largest reinsurer, who helps shoulder the risks faced by primary insurers in exchange for part of the profit, said in a statement it expected demand for nat cat cover to rise roughly 50 percent in mature markets and 100 percent in high growth markets from 2012 to 2020.

Investment funds seeking higher yields in a low interest rate environment have poured billions of dollars into the industry in recent years, eating away at the pricing power and relevance of reinsurers. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)