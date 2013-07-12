MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, July 12 Swiss Re said it was in preliminary discussions with Phoenix Group Holdings about a possible merger with the Swiss insurer's Admin Re business unit, confirming a media report.
"There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to any transaction. Further statements will be made if and when appropriate," Swiss insurer said in a statement on Friday.
Sky News reported on Thursday that a deal between the two could be worth 3 billion pounds ($4.53 billion) and would create a business with more than 100 billion pounds under management and close to 10 million policy holders.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.