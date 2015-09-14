ZURICH, Sept 14 Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurance group, said on Monday it expected price levels to stabilise across many lines of business, reiterating comments from its chief executive last month.

"Over the long term, demand for nat cat (natural catastrophe) capacity is expected to continue to increase," it said in a statement ahead of an annual meting of the reinsurance industry in Monte Carlo.

Reinsurers such as Swiss Re, Munich Re and Hannover Re act as a financial backstop for insurance companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anand Basu)