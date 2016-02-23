ZURICH Feb 23 Swiss Re could face
regulatory and operational hurdles if Britain votes to leave the
European Union in a referendum this year, the reinsurer's
finance chief said on Tuesday.
"We could have a very significant negative impact coming at
us from a regulatory compliance point of view but also just from
an outright operations point of view," David Cole said in a call
with analysts when asked about the potential impact on Swiss Re
of a "Brexit".
"I'm referring to a worst-case type of scenario."
Earlier, Swiss Re said it had appointed the head of its main
division to take over as CEO when Michel Lies retires in July
after announcing a 31 percent rise in full-year net profit.
