BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, said on Friday net profit rose more than expected in the third quarter, helped by muted natural catastrophe claims, and that it was on track to reach its financial targets.
Net profit rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion, due in part to more benign natural and man-made disaster claims, Swiss Re said.
"We understand that there is uncertainty in the market and challenges undoubtedly do exist," Swiss Re chief Michel Lies said in a statement. "As a result, rigorous cycle management, portfolio steering and underwriting discipline will remain our main tools to be able to generate success going forward."
The Zurich-based reinsurer was expected to post a third-quarter net profit of $891 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.