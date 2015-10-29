ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss Re, the world's
second largest reinsurer, on Thursday posted an unexpected
year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.
Third-quarter net income was $1.4 billion, up from $1.2
billion a year earlier and far exceeding an average forecast for
$964 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
"Despite an overall insurance market environment that
remains challenging, we've again made progress towards our
2011-2015 financial targets," Swiss Re Chief Executive Michel
Lies said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)