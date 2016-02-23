ZURICH Feb 23 Swiss Re said on
Tuesday group Chief Executive Michel Lies would retire and be
replaced by the head of its reinsurance business on July 1, as
it posted a 31 percent rise in 2015 net income.
"I am convinced that Christian Mumenthaler and his team will
further strengthen the role of Swiss Re in our industry," Lies
said in a statement.
In full-year results, Zurich-based Swiss Re said net profit
for 2015 was $4.6 billion, compared to the average estimate of
$4.57 billion in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Swiss Re posted
a $938 profit for the fourth quarter.
Swiss Re also upped its regular dividend in 2015 from the
previous year to 4.60 Swiss francs ($4.62) from 4.25 francs and
announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1 billion
francs.
