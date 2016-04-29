BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 29 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, on Friday posted a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter net income and said price erosion for its property natural catastrophe business has slowed in its April renewals.
Net income of $1.2 billion was ahead of an average forecast for $986 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts but lower than $1.4 billion a year earlier when numbers were boosted by healthy investment returns and low claims.
Swiss Re's property and casualty combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, was 93.3 percent, missing a Reuters poll average of 87.6 percent. A figure below 100 percent indicates a profit.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan