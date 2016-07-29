ZURICH, July 29 Swiss Re, the world's
second-largest reinsurer, said on Friday that second-quarter net
profit fell 22 percent after a series of natural disasters hit
the group's returns.
Second-quarter net profit stood at $637 million, down from
$820 million a year earlier, but above analysts' estimates,
which averaged $575 million in a Reuters poll. Net
profit for the first six months fell to $1.87 billion, from
$2.26 billion a year before when numbers were boosted by healthy
investment returns and low claims.
Swiss Re's second-quarter property and casualty combined
ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, was 101 percent,
matching a Reuters poll average. A figure below 100 percent
indicates a profit, while a figure above 100 percent indicates a
loss.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)