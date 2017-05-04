BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells its whole stake in Tubacex at 3.25 eur/shr - Fidentiis
June 19 Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA:
ZURICH May 4 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell nearly 47 percent after outlays on claims from Australia's Cyclone Debbie stripped $350 million from the reinsurer's bottom line.
The group's first-quarter net profit of $656 million fell shy of estimates, which averaged $692 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Swiss Re's property and casualty combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, rose to 95.6 percent, better than a Reuters poll average of 98.3 percent. A figure below 100 percent indicates a profit. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)
LAGOS, June 19 Nigerian stocks rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday, lifted by gains in cement and banking shares extending a rally which started last month, traders said.
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received