ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss Re is not on the
look-out for major purchases in the reinsurance market, the
group's finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.
"It's not likely that we would be a major participant in
industry consolidation or M&A (mergers and acquisitions) on the
reinsurance side," Chief Financial Officer David Cole said in an
interview.
Cole also said repurchasing shares, as opposed to a special
dividend, was now a more attractive way to return excess capital
to investors. The reason is that Swiss Re has exhausted a rule
under Swiss law that let it return cash to shareholders on a
tax-free basis, Cole said.
Earlier, Swiss Re said it would launch a share buy-back
programme in November after posting an unexpected year-on-year
rise in third-quarter net profit.
