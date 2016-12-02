ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss Re on Friday
reaffirmed its financial targets and said it would focus on
using research and development to access new risk pools in a
challenging environment.
Zurich-based Swiss Re has said it is targeting a 700 basis
points return on equity above risk-free 10-year U.S. government
bonds and aims to grow economic net worth per share by 10
percent each year.
"We acknowledge significant challenges in some of our
markets but we remain optimistic for our industry in the long
term," Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said. "In the
current environment, it is absolutely essential that we focus on
what we do best: leverage our capability to price risk and
allocate capital to those opportunities that are most
attractive."
The group said it aims to grow its regular dividend with
long-term earnings or at minimum maintain it.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)