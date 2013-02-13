MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ZURICH Feb 13 The Swiss government said banks will need to raise additional capital of 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.28 billion) as part of measures it announced on Wednesday to cool a housing bubble.
Serge Gaillard, director of the Swiss finance department, told a news conference that the figure was equivalent to the amount banks make in profit in one year.
Real estate prices and mortgage lending have risen strongly in Switzerland in recent years, a by-product of the ultra-low interest rates set by the central bank to lessen the appeal of the safe-haven Swiss franc and prevent a recession.
The government action comes as the result of a request from the Swiss National Bank, which has repeatedly expressed concern about overheating house prices and said on Wednesday "imbalances" had intensified further in the second half of 2012. ($1 = 0.9157 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; writing by Caroline Copley)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: