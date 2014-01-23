Box Office: 'Beauty and the Beast' Smashes Records With Towering $170 Million Debut
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
ZURICH Jan 23 The Swiss government is raising the level of capital banks must hold against their mortgage activity, tightening controls on lenders after the previous requirement failed to dampen Switzerland's housing market boom.
Real estate prices and mortgage lending have risen strongly in Switzerland in recent years, a by-product of the ultra-low interest rates set by the central bank to lessen the appeal of the safe-haven Swiss franc and prevent a recession.
Swiss banks will have to hold 2 percent extra capital against mortgage risk-weighted assets from June 30, 2014, up from the 1 percent they were required to hold by the end of September last year.
The government action comes as the result of a request from the Swiss National Bank, which has repeatedly expressed concern about overheating house prices. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and to add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)