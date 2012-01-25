* UBS, C.Suisse face capital standards above Basel III

* Swiss must not grant too many capital rebates-FSB

* Swiss must keep watch out for lax mortgage lending-FSB

ZURICH, Jan 25 UBS and Credit Suisse must not be given too much leeway by Swiss regulators over capital standards designed to prevent another financial crisis, an international body said, adding the housing market risked overheating due to low interest rates.

Europe's Financial Stability Board (FSB) has been tasked by the Group of 20 (G20) top world economies to implement new rules to tighten supervision of banks after taxpayers bailed out lenders during the financial crisis.

After the Alpine state's biggest bank UBS took state aid in 2008 following huge writedowns on U.S. subprime debt, Switzerland has been spearheading tough new capital standards.

Theese will require UBS and CS to hold 10 percent of Tier 1 capital, more than the new Basel III global rules demand.

But the two big banks will get some relief from the tough new Swiss capital standards if they draw up plans to split off parts of the institution in the event of a crisis.

Echoing the OECD, which released a report on Switzerland on Tuesday, the FSB urged caution.

"It will be important to maintain the integrity of the TBTF framework by limiting the size of any regulatory capital "rebates" that are envisaged," it said in a report.

Markets regulator FINMA should have more resources -- both in terms of expertise and employees -- for both banks and insurers and there should be more thorough control of external auditors, the FSB also said.

CREDIT RISK

With monetary policy ultra loose for more than two years, Swiss housing prices have been posting strong rises, and the Swiss National Bank has warned of overheating in the regions around Zurich and Geneva.

Moreover, an element of monetary tightening was removed when the SNB capped the safe-haven franc, which had surged against the euro, at 1.20 on Sept. 6.

The FSB said regulators must keep close watch on the housing market.

"The combination of the floor with a protracted low interest rate environment could potentially result in excessive credit creation and contribute to the build-up of imbalances in the domestic real estate and mortgage markets," it said.

"It is therefore essential that the authorities remain vigilant in monitoring trends and maintaining sound underwriting and credit risk management in this sector." (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David Cowell)