* Swiss to implement tough capital rules for banks from 2012

* Banking lobby says rules go beyond expert recommendations

* Says effects of new mortgage rules on borrowers unclear

ZURICH, Jan 16 Switzerland risked damaging its economic growth if it presses ahead with implementing tough new bank capital rules all at once, a lobby group for the sector said on Monday.

The Swiss Bankers' Association (SBA) criticised the new "Swiss Finish" capital standards - whereby regulators demand more capital than the international norm - for banks.

The Swiss parliament approved a plan in September to make the country's biggest banks UBS and Credit Suisse hold more capital than foreign rivals to help them cope with another financial crisis.

The scheme goes beyond the Basel III global rules and will require the two banks to hold equity Tier 1 capital of at least 10 percent, compared with 7 percent under the Basel III industry rules.

The law, takes effect from early 2012 and will also require UBS and Credit Suisse to hold a further 9 percent in other forms of capital - such as hybrid debt instruments (CoCos) which convert into equity should banks near trouble - lifting the total capital ratio to a hefty 19 percent.

Both UBS and the powerful right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) oppose the plan, saying it would make big Swiss banks less competitive than their foreign rivals. Critics also said the rules could raise the cost of domestic lending.

The SBA said the new capital adequacy rules went beyond what experts had recommended and risked raising the effective capital beyond 19 percent, a view taken by Credit Suisse and UBS.

The SBA also expressed its concern about the finance ministry's proposal for reining in risky mortgages.

The ministry wants banks to allot risky mortgages and boost capital via a countercyclical buffer to serve as a cushion against excess credit growth.

"An additional stiffening of the own-capital requirements in this area should not be undertaken to prevent the dangerous cumulating of new regulatory requirements with similar goals," the SBA said.

"We however recognise a certain need for action concerning new business and are prepared to co-operate in finding new, temporary solutions."

The effects of the new mortgage rules on borrowers and on the real economy were still unclear, the SNB also said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)