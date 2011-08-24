ZURICH Aug 24 The Swiss government proposed on Wednesday changing its tax law to help banks issue CoCos, a type of bond crucial to plans to boost their capital and make them more resistant to future crises.

The government wants parliament to amend the withholding tax on interest from bonds and money market paper, moving to a so-called "paying-agent principle", by which the bank of the Swiss-domiciled entity buying the instrument levies the tax.

"The goal of this is to enable bonds, including CoCos, to be issued under competitive conditions in Switzerland," the government said in a statement.

Switzerland looks set to require big banks UBS and Credit Suisse to maintain a total capital ratio of at least 19 percent, exceeding the new Basel III global capital requirements.

Of the so-called "Swiss Finish", nine percentage points may consist of contingent convertible -- or CoCo -- bonds, which convert into equity if a bank runs into trouble.

The measure, designed to ensure the state will not have to bail out any more banks after it had to rescue UBS during the financial crisis, will likely be voted on by parliament's lower house this autumn. It has already been approved by the upper chamber.

An obstacle in implementing the plan has been the tax code, which made issuing CoCos very difficult.

Currently, the withholding tax is levied by the issuer and therefore also affects tax-exempt institutional investors, such as pension funds, the government said.

This has led to the majority of Swiss companies issuing bonds abroad, resulting in higher costs for the companies.

In addition to strengthening the stability of the financial sector, the tax change would also boost capital markets in Switzerland, the government said.

Any changes to the law would not take effect before January 1, 2013. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)