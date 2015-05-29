ZURICH May 29 A conference featuring Egypt's
most famous satirist and the editor of a Danish paper which
published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed has been moved
because of a "heightened risk", Swiss police said on Friday.
Organisers of the annual Swiss Media Forum said on Twitter
they were moving the venue from a congress hall in central
Lucerne to a boat on Lake Lucerne.
Police in the city, a tourist destination 50 km (30 miles)
southwest of Zurich, said they had established there was a
"heightened risk" linked to the event, without elaborating.
Among the invited speakers are Jorn Mikkelsen, editor of
Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, which published cartoons of
the Prophet Mohammad 10 years ago.
The images led to protests around the world in which several
people were killed, and to death threats against the publishers
and cartoonists.
Bassem Youssef, an Egyptian television satirist who has been
variously accused of insulting Islam, former Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi and the country's armed forces, is also a featured
speaker.
Youssef was forced off the air last year. He is now living
in the United States.
