UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
ZURICH Feb 27 Several people have been killed and seriously injured during a shooting at a factory near the Swiss city of Lucern, police said on Wednesday.
Swiss police said in a brief statement that several people had been killed and injured at a shooting at a wood processing company called Kronospan in the town of Menznau, adding emergency services were on the scene. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Alison Williams)
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Peru's top copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde, started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted 95 percent of production of about 40,000 tonnes per month, the union said.
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted output of about 40,000 tonnes per month at Peru's top copper mine, a union official said on Friday.