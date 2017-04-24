Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
June 15 Swiss food giant Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.89 million), it said on Thursday.
ZURICH, April 24 Drug ingredients maker Lonza will replace biotech company Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock index, the Swiss stock exchange said on Monday.
The change will take effect on May 3, Switzerland's SIX exchange said in a statement.
U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson is buying Actelion in a $30 billion all-cash deal. Analysts had considered Lonza the favourite to replace Actelion ahead of the likes of construction chemicals specialist Sika and hearing aid maker Sonova. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS PRESENTS POSITIVE PRECLINICAL RESULTS AND HUMAN EX VIVO DATA FOR OSE-127 (EFFI-7) TO SUPPORT NEXT CLINICAL APPLICATIONS IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES
* SELECTS SGS LIFE SCIENCE SERVICES TO CONDUCT MACA-PK, CLINICAL STUDY OF MACUNEOS IN DRY AMD Source text: http://bit.ly/2sthCu6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)