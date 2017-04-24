ZURICH, April 24 Drug ingredients maker Lonza will replace biotech company Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock index, the Swiss stock exchange said on Monday.

The change will take effect on May 3, Switzerland's SIX exchange said in a statement.

U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson is buying Actelion in a $30 billion all-cash deal. Analysts had considered Lonza the favourite to replace Actelion ahead of the likes of construction chemicals specialist Sika and hearing aid maker Sonova. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Adrian Croft)