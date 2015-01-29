VIENNA Jan 29 Austria will not adopt measures
that help holders of foreign-currency loans absorb losses from
the Swiss franc's surge against the euro, Finance
Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Thursday.
There is a "very clear no that it will come to a law like in
Hungary or Croatia. Such a thing is not under consideration,"
the ministry quoted him as saying during a trip to the western
province of Vorarlberg.
He said forced currency conversions into euro loans would
penalise consumers who had already made the switch, as
authorities have urged. Nearly a fifth of all households loans
in Austria are in foreign currency, 96 percent of them in Swiss
francs, according to central bank data.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)