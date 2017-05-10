BERN May 10 Use of the 1,000-Swiss franc
banknote is on the wane again after a boost in popularity when
the Swiss National Bank adopted negative interest rates, SNB
board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Wednesday.
"After a small rise in 2015 when negative rates were
introduced, the increase in the thousander is declining," he
told a news conference on the launch of a new 20-franc banknote.
He said it was a fact that use of large denomination notes had
grown more strongly since the financial crisis broke out.
The SNB has said it has no plans to take the 1,000-franc
bill -- one of the world's most valuable banknotes and now worth
around $994 -- out of circulation despite suggestions such large
notes could help criminals operate anonymously.
($1 = 1.0056 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Michael Shields)