April 20 After the Swiss National Bank abandoned
its price cap on the franc in January, some dealers such as Bank
of America Corp, Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc approached customers about changing some
trades, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
discussions.
The banks sought to reduce their losses by trying to renege
on transactions by contacting customers after the SNB decision,
asking to discuss the rates they'd traded on, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1bcNPJM)
Some currency trading firms and major banks lost out when
the SNB scrapped its three-year-old cap on the franc against the
euro without warning on Jan. 15. Barclays lost
"tens of millions" of dollars and retail broker Alpari UK filed
for insolvency.
The banks' attempts to reopen deals present their rivals
such as electronic trading venues and established exchanges with
a new argument - do business through us rather than dealers who
can cancel or alter your trades after they have been executed,
Bloomberg said.
Buying and selling currencies commonly takes place between a
bank and its customer through over-the-counter trading, which is
largely unregulated, giving the banks freedom in how they
operate.
The three banks did not immediately respond to requests for
comment outside regular business hours.
