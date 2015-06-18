* SNB says further progress needed on capital from big banks
* Central bank says their leverage ratio not above average
* Banks should prepare for likelihood of higher capital
targets
(Adds comment from UBS)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, June 18 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on
Thursday urged the country's biggest banks, UBS and
Credit Suisse, to improve their leverage ratios in
order to better withstand a potential crisis.
Switzerland is expected to hold off on outlining tougher
capital requirements, known as leverage ratio targets, for its
biggest banks until new international standards are outlined
later this year.
"The SNB recommends that the big banks do not lose momentum
in their efforts to improve their resilience," the central bank
wrote in its annual financial stability report.
"This is particularly warranted with regard to the leverage
ratio."
The financial stability report comes alongside the central
bank's June monetary policy assessment. The SNB's rate decision
is scheduled for 0730 GMT.
Switzerland will often gold-plate international requirements
with a "Swiss finish" but the SNB said the country's biggest
banks were not currently ahead of rivals when it came to their
leverage ratios.
"Swiss big banks' risk-weighted capital ratios are above the
average for large globally active banks, the same cannot yet be
said for their leverage ratios," the SNB wrote.
In a statement UBS warned that excessive requirements could
hurt Switzerland's banks and economy.
"Unnecessary higher capital requirements and further
regulation will not only have an impact on the Swiss financial
centre, but more importantly, the associated costs will
negatively impact the Swiss economy," UBS said.
"Those facts and consequences are missing in the report."
This month UBS's chairman and the head of Switzerland's
financial watchdog clashed over the country's need to have
tougher targets for its own banks than the global standards for
the industry.
A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the
report.
The central bank said Switzerland's biggest banks should
prepare for the likelihood of increased capital requirements
from domestic and international regulators.
The SNB also said big banks' loss potential relative to
their capitalisation continued to be "substantial".
Solving the "too big to fail" problem has been a priority
for regulators in the United States and Europe after several
banks, including Zurich-based UBS, were bailed out in the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Oliver
Hirt; Editing by Jason Neely)