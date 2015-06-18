ZURICH, June 18 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on
Thursday welcomed the improvement made by the country's biggest
banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, to their
capital strength in the past year but said further progress was
needed.
"The SNB recommends that the big banks do not lose momentum
in their efforts to improve their resilience," the central bank
wrote in its annual financial stability report. "This is
particularly warranted with regard to the leverage ratio."
Switzerland is expected to hold off on outlining tougher
capital requirements, known as leverage ratio targets, for its
biggest banks until new international standards are outlined
later this year.
The financial stability report comes alongside the central
bank's June monetary policy assessment. The SNB's rate decision
is scheduled for 0730 GMT.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)