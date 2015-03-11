UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WARSAW, March 11 Polish banks are to set up special funds, mostly to help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, who suffered a sharp increase in their monthly installments after the recent franc surge, the head of Polish banking association said on Wednesday.
The proposed solution involve creating a mortage restructuring fund for the most troubled loan holders, as well as a stabilization fund financed mostly by banks that would help some of the banks' clients convert their loans into zlotys.
The Swiss franc jumped in January after a decision of the Swiss central bank to scrap a cap on it. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February