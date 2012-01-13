* Two members of Blocher's party under investigation

* Properties searched, accused questioned, no arrests

* Blocher called himself "postman" of bank data

* Swiss bank secrecy under global fire

ZURICH, Jan 13 Swiss prosecutors questioned a senior member of the Swiss People's Party on Friday over his involvement in the leaking of private bank information that helped force the head of the Swiss central bank to resign.

Prosecutors also said they were opening criminal proceedings into two members of Christoph Blocher's party, Hermann Lei and Claudio Schmid, who are both accused of passing on data on Swiss National Bank chief Philipp Hildebrand's account in breach of the country's strict bank secrecy laws.

Hildebrand resigned on Monday after emails cast doubt on his claims not to have known about a lucrative foreign exchange trade made by his wife Kashya in August, just weeks before he moved to stop the Swiss franc climbing any higher.

The government said Blocher, a right-winger and long-time political opponent of the former central bank head, gave it a copy of a statement from a Hildebrand bank account on Dec. 15, although Blocher has denied having seen any bank documents.

Zurich prosecutors said in a statement they had questioned Blocher in connection with a criminal investigation into a former employee of Bank Sarasin, who is accused of leaking the data and who Reuters has learned is called Reto Tarnutzer.

A spokesman for Blocher confirmed that the politician had been questioned as a witness, but declined further comment.

Blocher had long called for Hildebrand, a former hedge fund manager, to quit after the central bank ran up massive losses in 2010 intervening to try to stop the rise of the franc and has claimed victory over his resignation this week.

"If I hadn't helped bring to light that he is a currency speculator, he might never have gone," Blocher, 71, told Reuters this week.

But Blocher has come under fire for his role in the affair from some in his party, which is usually a staunch defender of Swiss bank secrecy. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)