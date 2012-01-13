* Two members of Blocher's party under investigation
* Properties searched, accused questioned, no arrests
* Blocher called himself "postman" of bank data
* Swiss bank secrecy under global fire
ZURICH, Jan 13 Swiss prosecutors
questioned a senior member of the Swiss People's Party on Friday
over his involvement in the leaking of private bank information
that helped force the head of the Swiss central bank to resign.
Prosecutors also said they were opening criminal proceedings
into two members of Christoph Blocher's party, Hermann Lei and
Claudio Schmid, who are both accused of passing on data on Swiss
National Bank chief Philipp Hildebrand's account in breach of
the country's strict bank secrecy laws.
Hildebrand resigned on Monday after emails cast doubt on his
claims not to have known about a lucrative foreign exchange
trade made by his wife Kashya in August, just weeks before he
moved to stop the Swiss franc climbing any higher.
The government said Blocher, a right-winger and long-time
political opponent of the former central bank head, gave it a
copy of a statement from a Hildebrand bank account on Dec. 15,
although Blocher has denied having seen any bank documents.
Zurich prosecutors said in a statement they had questioned
Blocher in connection with a criminal investigation into a
former employee of Bank Sarasin, who is accused of
leaking the data and who Reuters has learned is called Reto
Tarnutzer.
A spokesman for Blocher confirmed that the politician had
been questioned as a witness, but declined further comment.
Blocher had long called for Hildebrand, a former hedge fund
manager, to quit after the central bank ran up massive losses in
2010 intervening to try to stop the rise of the franc and has
claimed victory over his resignation this week.
"If I hadn't helped bring to light that he is a currency
speculator, he might never have gone," Blocher, 71, told Reuters
this week.
But Blocher has come under fire for his role in the affair
from some in his party, which is usually a staunch defender of
Swiss bank secrecy.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)