LONDON Jan 20 Shares in retail currency broker
FXCM tumbled on Tuesday after it laid out details of a loan
aimed at saving the company after $200 million in losses from
last week's shock removal of the cap on the Swiss franc.
The U.S. company is one of the biggest of the
online and retail brokers who have prospered over the past
decade from a rise in small-time currency speculation, often by
individuals working with their own money.
It agreed an emergency loan with Leucadia National Corp
on Friday, laying out more details, including maximum
funding charges of 17 percent per annum, in a statement while
European and U.S. markets were closed overnight. here
Frankfurt-listed shares in the company fell 40 percent in
value to 2.299 euros per share, according to Reuters data. In
pre-market trading ahead of opening in New York, where the stock
has not traded since the end of last week due to a U.S. market
holiday, prices lost as much as 81 percent of their value in
heavy volume.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Anirban Nag)