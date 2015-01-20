* FXCM shares fall 70 percent as rescue loan announced
* 40 percent jump in Swiss franc last week hurt short
sellers
* Saxo Bank imposes higher margin requirements on clients
(Updates after New York opens; adds background, details on more
changes by rival Saxo Bank)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 20 Shares in retail currency broker
FXCM lost two thirds of their value on Tuesday as the
company laid out details of a rescue loan after $200 million of
losses on last week's shock removal of the cap on the Swiss
franc.
The U.S. firm is one of the biggest of the online brokers
that have prospered over the past decade from a rise in
small-time currency speculation, often by helping individuals to
leverage relatively minimal sums into large currency bets.
FXCM agreed an emergency loan with Leucadia National Corp
on Friday, and laid out more details, including maximum
funding charges of 17 percent per annum, in a statement
overnight on Monday after European and U.S. markets closed.
Frankfurt-listed shares in the company fell 70 percent in
value to 1.456 euros per share, according to Reuters data.
In New York, where the stock has not traded since late last
week due to a suspension of the stock and U.S. market holiday,
prices fell 87 percent in heavy volume.
"It's pretty obvious what has happened today: the company
issued details of the deal overnight and the stock has fallen in
response," said one New York-based analyst, who asked not to be
identified because he had not yet published his advice on the
stock.
A raft of analysts at major investment houses, including
Citi, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse, downgraded the stock in newly
issued recommendations.
Other firms in the sector are also still dealing with the
fallout of the franc's 40 percent jump last Thursday, which
shattered the thousands of "short" bets from speculators
expecting the currency to weaken against the dollar.
Alpari UK, another of the most recognised players in the
sector, appointed administrators on Monday and was believed to
be searching for buyers for its assets or the company as a
whole.
Danish-based Saxo Bank, seen by many as FXCM's main
competitor, also suffered losses but said it would adjust the
rates given to clients, potentially generating more losses for
customers than those already seen.
Saxo has also announced new higher margin requirements on
clients, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.
"We want to signal and prepare our clients to have
sufficient margin to support for potential bigger and more
extreme short term shocks," Saxo said in the letter.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Sam Wilkin)