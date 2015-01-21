(.)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Jan 21 The co-founder of Russian-owned
broker Alpari applied a year ago to wind up the parent company
of its retail FX brokerage Alpari UK, fearing long before the
company's collapse from trading losses last week that it "was
doomed".
Andrey Dashin, whose website lists him as "the Chairman of
the Board of Directors and co-owner of the Alpari brand", said
he lodged a winding-up petition for Alpari UK parent company
Alpari Group Limited with a Cypriot court on Jan. 28, 2014.
In a statement emailed to Reuters and confirming remarks
made on website forexmagnates.com, he said that application was
still pending.
"Unfortunately, it now transpires that I should have filed
for winding up earlier," Dashin said.
"Probably in that case that process would have been
completed before the 'Black Thursday' of 15 January 2015, when
the unpreparedness of Alpari UK and its lack of any financial
buffer caused its collapse and insolvency."
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)