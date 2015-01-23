LONDON Jan 23 Toronto-based Oanda has made a
bid for fellow online foreign exchange broker Alpari UK,
industry website Forex Magnates reported on Friday, citing two
sources close to the matter.
Alpari UK entered administration on Monday after being
crippled by losses caused by last week's removal by Switzerland
of the cap on the Swiss franc and the market turmoil that
followed.
A spokesman for Oanda declined to comment on the report.
Another broker IronFX said on Thursday it had made a bid for
Alpari and another source told Reuters administrators for Alpari
are aiming to sell the broker by the end of next week and are in
discussions with a handful of firms.
