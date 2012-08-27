* Says property market seems to be cooling, but risks high

* Doesn't expect to propose buffer until 2013 at earliest

* Swiss enacted new mortgage standards in July (Adds details, background)

ZURICH, Aug 27 The Swiss National Bank will not for now seek to force banks to boost their capital buffers to safeguard against mortgage risks as the country's property market seems to be cooling.

But the decision "should not be interpreted as an all-clear" as risks to the country's financial stability remained high, the central bank said on Monday.

Real estate prices and mortgage lending have risen strongly in Switzerland in recent years, a by-product of the ultra-low interest rates set by the central bank to lessen the appeal of the safe-haven Swiss franc and prevent a recession.

With signs mounting of overheating in Zurich and Geneva coupled and indications that credit quality was declining, the Swiss financial regulator FINMA enacted new controls on banks on July 1 to rein in risky lending.

But nationwide property prices fell for the first time in four years in the second quarter, UBS's real estate index showed.

The SNB said in a statement it had decided not to ask the government to activate an additional buffer for banks due to the signs of a possible slowdown in the housing market.

The central bank said it would continue to assess whether the buffer needed activating but did not expect to communicate any proposal before the beginning of next year.

With the euro zone crisis festering and the Swiss manufacturing sector losing ground, the SNB is expected to stick with rates at zero and the cap of 1.20 per euro it set on the franc a year ago for some time.

Record-low interest rates have been whetting borrowers' appetite for property.

Under the new bank lending rules, borrowers must make a 10 percent cash down payment for property purchases, which they are banned from financing entirely from statutory retirement savings. Mortgages must also be steadily paid down to two-thirds of the sum borrowed over two decades, with no leniency granted in expectation that property prices will rise.

The Swiss government has tightened the regulatory framework for banks since being forced to bail out UBS during the financial crisis when the global lender suffered big losses on U.S. subprime mortgage bets.

UBS and rival Credit Suisse are already subject to capital standards that go beyond those set under the new Basel III global rules.

But the bulk of Swiss home mortgages are held by Switzerland's smaller banks, SNB data shows. As of the end of June, state, regional and savings banks held around 363 billion Swiss francs ($378.4 billion) of mortgages.

($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by John Stonestreet)