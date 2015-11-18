ZURICH Nov 18 The Swiss National Bank is gearing current policies to weaken the country's overvalued currency, Switzerland's government said in a statement on Wednesday.

After a regularly scheduled meeting with SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan, the government said the central bank's monetary policy "with negative interest rates is oriented towards the current situation with the still significantly overvalued franc" and that the SNB was active in the currency market if necessary.

